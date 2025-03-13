 BSNL&#039;s affordable Rs 249 plan offers many benefits for 45 days

BSNL's affordable Rs 249 plan offers many benefits for 45 days

Image Source : File

State-owned telecom company BSNL has delighted its users again

Image Source : File

BSNL has a plan that offers one and half months of validity at an affordable price

Image Source : File

BSNL has recently added this 45-day affordable recharge plan to its portfolio

Image Source : File

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 249 and offers many benefits to its users

Image Source : File

This plan offers free calling to any network for 45 days

Image Source : File

This plan also offers 2GB of daily data, making it ideal for heavy data users

Image Source : File

In addition to this, it also offers 100 free SMS to its users daily

Image Source : File

BSNL also has a recharge plan with 160 days of validity

Image Source : File

The 160-day validity plan is priced at Rs 997 and offers 2GB daily data with free calling

Image Source : File

Next : Airtel users rejoice, 56-day affordable plan offers free calls, 168GB data

Click to read more..