BSNL's affordable Rs 249 plan offers many benefits for 45 days

State-owned telecom company BSNL has delighted its users again
BSNL has a plan that offers one and half months of validity at an affordable price
BSNL has recently added this 45-day affordable recharge plan to its portfolio
This recharge plan is priced at Rs 249 and offers many benefits to its users
This plan offers free calling to any network for 45 days
This plan also offers 2GB of daily data, making it ideal for heavy data users
In addition to this, it also offers 100 free SMS to its users daily
BSNL also has a recharge plan with 160 days of validity
The 160-day validity plan is priced at Rs 997 and offers 2GB daily data with free calling
