BSNL's affordable plan offer 3GB data, free calls for Rs 7 per day

BSNL affordable recharge plans are challenging Jio, Airtel and Vi
BSNL has recently launched many plans with extended validity
The state-owned company has a recharge plan that offers 84 days of validity for just Rs 7 per day
This BSNL recharge plan is priced just Rs 599
Talking of benefits, this plan offers unlimited calls and more
Users will also get 3GB daily high speed data with this recharge plan
So, users will get 252GB of data in total with this recharge plan
In addition to this, this plan also offers 100 free SMS per day
Furthermore, this plan also gives free national roaming as additional benefit
Next : Best coolers to buy under Rs 25000: Quick guide
Click to read more..