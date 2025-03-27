 BSNL&#039;s affordable plan offer 3GB data, free calls for Rs 7 per day

BSNL's affordable plan offer 3GB data, free calls for Rs 7 per day

Image Source : File

BSNL affordable recharge plans are challenging Jio, Airtel and Vi

Image Source : File

BSNL has recently launched many plans with extended validity

Image Source : File

The state-owned company has a recharge plan that offers 84 days of validity for just Rs 7 per day

Image Source : File

This BSNL recharge plan is priced just Rs 599

Image Source : File

Talking of benefits, this plan offers unlimited calls and more

Image Source : File

Users will also get 3GB daily high speed data with this recharge plan

Image Source : File

So, users will get 252GB of data in total with this recharge plan

Image Source : File

In addition to this, this plan also offers 100 free SMS per day

Image Source : File

Furthermore, this plan also gives free national roaming as additional benefit

Image Source : File

Next : Best coolers to buy under Rs 25000: Quick guide

Click to read more..