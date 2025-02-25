BSNL's affordable 425-day plan under Rs 2400 offers many benefits

 BSNL&#039;s affordable 425-day plan under Rs 2400 offers many benefits

BSNL has effectively addressed the recharge concerns of its users

Notably, there's an appealing 425-day plan, allowing users to go an entire 14 months without needing to recharge

BSNL has revamped its prepaid recharge plan, now priced at Rs 2,399

BSNL has now added 30 days more validity to its 395-day validity plan

Previously, this plan offered 395 days of validity, but it's now been extended to 425 days

With this BSNL prepaid option, users enjoy unlimited calling across India

Each day, users benefit from 2GB of high-speed data, totaling a remarkable 850GB over the entire duration of the plan

Additionally, users receive 100 free SMS per day

To sweeten the deal, BSNL is also providing a complimentary subscription to BiTV for all its mobile subscribers

