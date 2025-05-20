 BSNL&#039;s 90-day plan offers many benefits for just Rs 5 per day

BSNL's 90-day plan offers many benefits for just Rs 5 per day

If expensive recharges are bothering you, then you can switch to BSNL

BSNL is still offering affordable plans at unrevised prices

BSNL has many affordable plans, and its new plans are also impressive

BSNL is now offering a 90-day affordable plan to its users

BSNL is offering the 90-day plan to its users for Rs 439

Users get free calls on any network for 90 days with this plan

It also gives 300 free SMS to its users

However, this plan does not offer any data benefits to its users

Those who want data benefits can recharge with other BSNL plans

