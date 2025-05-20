BSNL's 90-day plan offers many benefits for just Rs 5 per day

If expensive recharges are bothering you, then you can switch to BSNL
BSNL is still offering affordable plans at unrevised prices
BSNL has many affordable plans, and its new plans are also impressive
BSNL is now offering a 90-day affordable plan to its users
BSNL is offering the 90-day plan to its users for Rs 439
Users get free calls on any network for 90 days with this plan
It also gives 300 free SMS to its users
However, this plan does not offer any data benefits to its users
Those who want data benefits can recharge with other BSNL plans
