 BSNL&#039;s 5-month affordable plan puts pressure on Vi and Airtel

BSNL's 5-month affordable plan puts pressure on Vi and Airtel

Image Source : File

State-owned telecom operator BSNL offers a host of affordable plans in its portfolio

Image Source : File

If you are searching for extended validity plan then BSNL has added one such plan to its portfolio

Image Source : File

BSNL has launched a new affordable plan with 160 days of validity

Image Source : File

This plan is priced at less than Rs 1,000 and can be availed for Rs 997 for 160 days

Image Source : File

This plan offers total 320GB of data, which means users can use 2GB daily data

Image Source : File

Along with free calling and data, users also get 100 free SMS per day with this recharge plan

Image Source : File

BSNL also offers a 180-day recharge plan to its subscribers

Image Source : File

BSNL's 180-day recharge plan is cheaper than 160-day plan but offers limited benefits

Image Source : File

The 180-day plan offers free calling with only 90GB of data, along with 100 free daily SMS

Image Source : File

Next : Perform these steps before turning on your AC this summer to prevent costly repairs

Click to read more..