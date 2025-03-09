BSNL's 5-month affordable plan puts pressure on Vi and Airtel

State-owned telecom operator BSNL offers a host of affordable plans in its portfolio
If you are searching for extended validity plan then BSNL has added one such plan to its portfolio
BSNL has launched a new affordable plan with 160 days of validity
This plan is priced at less than Rs 1,000 and can be availed for Rs 997 for 160 days
This plan offers total 320GB of data, which means users can use 2GB daily data
Along with free calling and data, users also get 100 free SMS per day with this recharge plan
BSNL also offers a 180-day recharge plan to its subscribers
BSNL's 180-day recharge plan is cheaper than 160-day plan but offers limited benefits
The 180-day plan offers free calling with only 90GB of data, along with 100 free daily SMS
