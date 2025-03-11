 BSNL brings new Holi offer, one month of extra validity with an affordable plan

BSNL brings new Holi offer, one month of extra validity with an affordable plan

Image Source : File

BSNL has introduced a great offer for its customers on the occasion of Holi

Image Source : File

The state-owned telecom company is now offering one month of extra validity with its extended validity plan

Image Source : File

Notably, the company's Rs. 1,499 plan has been upgraded for this offer

Image Source : File

This plan typically offers 336 days of validity

Image Source : File

BSNL has made a big upgrade in this plan on the occasion of Holi

Image Source : File

Customers recharging with this plan will now receive an extra 29 days

Image Source : File

It will bring the total validity to 365 days

Image Source : File

This Holi offer is valid until March 31

Image Source : File

The Rs 1,499 plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 24GB of data

Image Source : File

Next : Elista unveils high-performance SSDs for Indian consumers

Click to read more..