BSNL brings new Holi offer, one month of extra validity with an affordable plan

BSNL has introduced a great offer for its customers on the occasion of Holi
The state-owned telecom company is now offering one month of extra validity with its extended validity plan
Notably, the company's Rs. 1,499 plan has been upgraded for this offer
This plan typically offers 336 days of validity
BSNL has made a big upgrade in this plan on the occasion of Holi
Customers recharging with this plan will now receive an extra 29 days
It will bring the total validity to 365 days
This Holi offer is valid until March 31
The Rs 1,499 plan includes unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 24GB of data
