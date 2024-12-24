 BSNL Bihar gets 4G connectivity with 2000 new towers

BSNL’s 4G expansion in Bihar is a significant step toward digital inclusion, connecting remote villages

It has reportedly installed 2,000 new 4G towers across the state.

This move aims at delivering high-speed connectivity and attracting more users amidst rising private telecom prices.

200 villages across Bihar, including districts like Rohtas, Gaya, Kaimur, Aurangabad, Munger, Nawada and Jamui, got 4G access now

A total of 74 mobile towers have been installed to cover these remote areas, bringing reliable mobile services to underserved regions.

The company has recently established 10,000 4G sites across India

BSNL has continued to offer its recharge plans at economical prices, where private service providers are getting expensive

BSNL is working on to release 5G network soon

Also, the upcoming eSIM facility will bring BSNL in line with competitors Jio and Airtel.

