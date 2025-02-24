BSNL affordable plan gives 300-day validity for less than Rs 800

BSNL offers a wide range of recharge plans with extended validity at budget-friendly prices
If you’re looking to keep your SIM card active for an extended period, BSNL provides numerous great options
Here we have a plan that offers 300 days of validity for less than Rs 800
BSNL offers an incredibly affordable plan priced at just Rs 797 for its customers
With this plan, users, for the first 60 days, can enjoy unlimited free calling across all networks
Additionally, they will receive generous data benefits during this initial period
With a daily allocation of 2GB, they can take advantage of a total of 120GB of high-speed data for the first 60 days
As a bonus, BSNL also provides its users with free SMS services
Users will get 100 free SMS messages daily for the first 60 days
