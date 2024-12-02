 BSNL 4G service now available in the first village of India

BSNL is rapidly rolling out its 4G services across the country

Currently, BSNL 4G service is available in more than 50,000 sites across the country

Recently, Department of Telecommunications shared that BSNL 4G services are now available in first village of India

Pin Valley, which is located at an elevation of more than 11,500 ft is now connected with BSNL 4G

BSNL has been gaining new subscribers every month since July 2024 after tariff hike by the private telecom operators

BSNL added nearly 8.5 lakh wireless subscribers in September 2024 while private players lost one crore users

BSNL has recently rolled out initiatives such as spam blockers, automated SIM kiosks, and direct-to-device services

