Best coolers to buy under Rs 25000: Quick guide

Kenstar Mahakool 120 Litres Desert Cooler with honeycomb cooling pads, priced at Rs 16,697 on Vijay Sales
Image Source : Vijay Sales
Elista Ice Storm cooler launched recently with a 130-litre capacity and priced at Rs 21990. Available in the retail stores only.
Image Source : Elista
Symphony Movicool 125 Litres Desert Air Cooler comes with 3-side high efficiency honeycomb pads at Rs 18490.
Image Source : Vijay Sales
Voltas 110 Litres Desert Air Cooler with powerful air throw technology comes with a honeycomb cooling pad, and is priced at Rs 14,990.
Image Source : Vijay Sales
Elista Typhoon cooler comes with a 130-litre capacity and is priced at Rs 23,990. Available in the retail stores only.
Image Source : Elista
The Thomson 150-liter Desert Air cooler is priced at Rs 14,499 and is available on Flipkart
Image Source : Flipkart
