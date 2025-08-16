Due to tools like ChatGPT, many of our tasks have become easier
As generative AI answers all our questions in a conversational way
These tools are getting better every day; however
AI-related job losses have also been reported in many sectors
Asking some questions to AI chatbots can land you in jail
There have been restrictions placed on these tools so they don't answer certain questions
You cannot ask questions about topics like suicide, bomb-making, or child abuse
Governments around the world can also monitor these tools
If you asks these questions from AI chatbot you could get into trouble
