 Apple rumoured to launch 5 new products next spring

Apple rumoured to launch 5 new products next spring

Image Source : File

Apple has recently launched upgraded M4 Mac lineup, with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max

Image Source : File

These chipsets are going into the iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro

Image Source : File

While those are likely the last announcements for the year, here’s everything to look forward to

Image Source : File

The biggest announcement for next spring will be Apple’s most affordable new iPhone SE 4

Image Source : File

Apple’s cheapest iPad is likely going to get its first update in over 2 years next spring with iPad 11

Image Source : File

Apple will be adopting the new M4 chip in the MacBook Air next spring

Image Source : File

iPad Air will likely be equipped with an M3 chipset next spring

Image Source : Flie

Next : Jio vs Airtel: Who offers best 1.5 GB per day recharge plan for 56 days

Click to read more..