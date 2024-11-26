 Apple discontinued these products this year

Apple launched new iPhone and refreshed its various products this year

With all of those new product announcements, there were also a number of discontinuations of older products

Here are top products Apple discontinued this year

Apple no longer makes its FineWoven case which was introduced with iPhone 15 last year

Apple has also discontinued iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max after the launch of iPhone 16 Series

Apple has discontinued its iPhone 13 which was launched in 2021

After the release of the thinner Apple Watch Series 10, Apple discontinued the older Apple Watch Series 9

