Android's Massive UI Redesign in the Works: First Look Here

Google has confirmed that it will unveil new version of its Material Design theme at upcoming Google I/O 2025
Android Authority has found hidden changes in Android 16 Beta4
These changes are not enabled by default, but here's a glimpse at what can change
Google has tweaked icons for Wi-Fi, mobile data, airplane mode, and battery level
5G and airplane mode icons are much bolder while Android’s new battery icon is also more colourful
Google is changing the quick settings panel with resizable Quick Settings tiles, new one-click toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a more organized tile editor
It also introduces a redesigned brightness slider, downward-facing arrows for expandable tiles
A blurred background now appears in the Pixel Launcher’s app drawer, the recents menu, and PIN entry screen
It’s highly likely users won’t see this full redesign in the stable release of Android 16, parts or all of it could appear in a future quarterly update
Next : iPhone 16 Plus gets Rs 40,000 discount, now available for Rs 57,999: Here's where to buy
Click to read more..