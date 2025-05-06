 Android&#039;s Massive UI Redesign in the Works: First Look Here

Android's Massive UI Redesign in the Works: First Look Here

Image Source : File

Google has confirmed that it will unveil new version of its Material Design theme at upcoming Google I/O 2025

Image Source : File

Android Authority has found hidden changes in Android 16 Beta4

Image Source : File

These changes are not enabled by default, but here's a glimpse at what can change

Image Source : File

Google has tweaked icons for Wi-Fi, mobile data, airplane mode, and battery level

Image Source : File

5G and airplane mode icons are much bolder while Android’s new battery icon is also more colourful

Image Source : File

Google is changing the quick settings panel with resizable Quick Settings tiles, new one-click toggles for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a more organized tile editor

Image Source : File

It also introduces a redesigned brightness slider, downward-facing arrows for expandable tiles

Image Source : File

A blurred background now appears in the Pixel Launcher’s app drawer, the recents menu, and PIN entry screen

Image Source : File

It’s highly likely users won’t see this full redesign in the stable release of Android 16, parts or all of it could appear in a future quarterly update

Image Source : File

Next : iPhone 16 Plus gets Rs 40,000 discount, now available for Rs 57,999: Here's where to buy

Click to read more..