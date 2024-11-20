 Android 16: Top new features you will get with upcoming OS

Google has rolled out the first developer preview of Android 16

Android 16 developer preview arrived within a few weeks after the arrival of Android 15

Here are the new features users will get in Android 16

Android 16 will allow users to share audio with compatible devices

Android 16 will come with Notification Cooldown which will lower device volume and minimize alerts in case you get many notifications in a short time

Android 16 will allow user's devices to go dimmer than their usual brightness

Android 16 is currently codenamed Baklava

