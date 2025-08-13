Airtel users rejoice: Affordable plan offers 365-day validity

Airtel has an affordable plan that provides a full year of validity
This plan was launched earlier this year
It includes unlimited calling and 3,600 SMS messages
The plan is priced at Rs 2,249 and was specifically designed for 2G users
The plan was introduced after a TRAI directive
Airtel recently launched another plan, priced at Rs 195
This plan offers a 90-day validity period
Users get 15GB of data with this plan, but it does not include calling or SMS benefits
It also offers a free subscription to JioHotstar
