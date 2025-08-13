 Airtel users rejoice: Affordable plan offers 365-day validity

Airtel users rejoice: Affordable plan offers 365-day validity

Image Source : File

Airtel has an affordable plan that provides a full year of validity

Image Source : File

This plan was launched earlier this year

Image Source : File

It includes unlimited calling and 3,600 SMS messages

Image Source : File

The plan is priced at Rs 2,249 and was specifically designed for 2G users

Image Source : File

The plan was introduced after a TRAI directive

Image Source : File

Airtel recently launched another plan, priced at Rs 195

Image Source : File

This plan offers a 90-day validity period

Image Source : File

Users get 15GB of data with this plan, but it does not include calling or SMS benefits

Image Source : File

It also offers a free subscription to JioHotstar

Image Source : File

Next : Airtel brings new Rs 195 plan with 90 days of validity

Click to read more..