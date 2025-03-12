Airtel users rejoice, 56-day affordable plan offers free calls, 168GB data

Airtel offers many affordable plans for its millions of users
Airtel offers an affordable 56-day validity recharge plan
Users get unlimited free calling with this recharge plan
In addition to this, users also get a total of 168GB of high-speed data with this plan
This plan comes with many benefits, including free roaming
This Airtel plan is priced at Rs 838
Users will get 3GB of daily data with this recharge plan
5G smartphone users will also get unlimited 5G data with this recharge plan
Users will also get 100 free SMS messages per day with this recharge plan
