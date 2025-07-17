 Airtel subscribers rejoice! You can now keep your SIM active for less than Rs 200

Airtel subscribers rejoice! You can now keep your SIM active for less than Rs 200

Image Source : File

Airtel has launched another affordable plan for its users

Image Source : File

This plan offers free calling, data, and SMS to its users

Image Source : File

This plan is specially for those users who keep their Airtel SIM as a secondary number

Image Source : File

Airtel has offered this recharge plan for less than Rs 200

Image Source : File

This plan offers users 21 days of validity

Image Source : File

This plan also offers unlimited free national roaming

Image Source : File

Users will also get 1GB data and 300 free SMS with this plan

Image Source : File

This plan is priced at Rs 189

Image Source : File

Airtel also offers another plan to users that is priced at Rs 200 and has 28 days of validity

Image Source : File

Next : Delete these two apps from your phone to prevent cyber fraud

Click to read more..