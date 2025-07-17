Airtel subscribers rejoice! You can now keep your SIM active for less than Rs 200

Airtel has launched another affordable plan for its users
This plan offers free calling, data, and SMS to its users
This plan is specially for those users who keep their Airtel SIM as a secondary number
Airtel has offered this recharge plan for less than Rs 200
This plan offers users 21 days of validity
This plan also offers unlimited free national roaming
Users will also get 1GB data and 300 free SMS with this plan
This plan is priced at Rs 189
Airtel also offers another plan to users that is priced at Rs 200 and has 28 days of validity
