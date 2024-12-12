Airtel deals blow to Jio, launches affordable plan with Hotstar subscription

Airtel has launched a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 398
Airtel Rs 398 prepaid plan is valid for 28 days
It offers unlimited calls, 2GB of unlimited 5G data per day, and 100 SMS per day
The latest plan stands out with its value-added offering of a 28-day subscription to Hotstar Mobile
It gives access to premium entertainment including live sports, blockbuster movies, and popular web series
Subscribers can activate the plan easily via the Airtel Thanks app, Airtel’s website, or through any retail outlet
Jio Hotstar plan is priced at Rs 949 and offers 2GB per day for 84 days with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day
