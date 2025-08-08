Airtel brings new Rs 195 plan with 90 days of validity

Airtel has launched a new plan priced at Rs 195
Image Source : File
This plan is valid for 90 days
Image Source : File
This plan offers 15GB of high speed data
Image Source : File
The company has offered this plan as an add-on plan
Image Source : File
This plan does not offer calling benefits
Image Source : File
This Airtel plan offers a JioHotstar subscription for 3 months
Image Source : File
It offers the mobile edition of JioHotstar, which allows you to watch the latest webseries, movies, and sports
Image Source : File
Airtel also offers one plan for Rs 199
Image Source : File
This plan offers 28 days of validity, unlimited calling and 2GB data
Image Source : File
Next : Slow internet? These simple steps will boost your internet speed