 Airtel brings new Rs 195 plan with 90 days of validity

Airtel brings new Rs 195 plan with 90 days of validity

Image Source : File

Airtel has launched a new plan priced at Rs 195

Image Source : File

This plan is valid for 90 days

Image Source : File

This plan offers 15GB of high speed data

Image Source : File

The company has offered this plan as an add-on plan

Image Source : File

This plan does not offer calling benefits

Image Source : File

This Airtel plan offers a JioHotstar subscription for 3 months

Image Source : File

It offers the mobile edition of JioHotstar, which allows you to watch the latest webseries, movies, and sports

Image Source : File

Airtel also offers one plan for Rs 199

Image Source : File

This plan offers 28 days of validity, unlimited calling and 2GB data

Image Source : File

Next : Slow internet? These simple steps will boost your internet speed

Click to read more..