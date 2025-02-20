8 upgrades Apple introduced with iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e was launched globally on February 19 at a starting price of Rs 59,900
For the first time, Apple used its in-house C1 5G modem on the iPhone 16e
It is the first affordable iPhone model with A18 chipset
Apple has introduced major upgrades on design, display and build quality when compared to iPhone SE 3
iPhone 16e also gets Apple Intelligence feature similar to other models in this series
This model also comes with life saving Crash Detection feature
Apple claims to offer a bigger battery in the iPhone 16e when compared to the iPhone SE 3
Apple is offering 48MP rear camera with iPhone 16e
Apple has also offered satellite connectivity feature with iPhone 16e
