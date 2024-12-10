5 Top features of newly launched Redmi Buds 6

Redmi Buds 6 was recently launched in India alongside Redmi Note 14 5G series smartphone
It is priced at Rs 2,999and will go on sale in the country starting December 13
It comes with 12.4mm titanium diaphragms and 5.5mm micro-piezoelectric ceramic units
It supports a 360-degree spatial audio experience and up to 49dB ANC
It supports Bluetooth 5.4, dual device connectivity and IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance
They have an in-ear detection feature which stops audio playback when an earbud is taken off
It provides total playback time of up to 42 hours, whereas just earphones can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge
Next : OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite gets Rs 3,000 off and free Oneplus Buds Z2: Here's where to buy
Click to read more..