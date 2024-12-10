 5 Top features of newly launched Redmi Buds 6

5 Top features of newly launched Redmi Buds 6

Image Source : File

Redmi Buds 6 was recently launched in India alongside Redmi Note 14 5G series smartphone

Image Source : File

It is priced at Rs 2,999and will go on sale in the country starting December 13

Image Source : File

It comes with 12.4mm titanium diaphragms and 5.5mm micro-piezoelectric ceramic units

Image Source : File

It supports a 360-degree spatial audio experience and up to 49dB ANC

Image Source : File

It supports Bluetooth 5.4, dual device connectivity and IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance

Image Source : File

They have an in-ear detection feature which stops audio playback when an earbud is taken off

Image Source : File

It provides total playback time of up to 42 hours, whereas just earphones can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge

Image Source : File

Next : OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite gets Rs 3,000 off and free Oneplus Buds Z2: Here's where to buy

Click to read more..