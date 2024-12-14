 5 Things you need to know about Google's new Android XR operating system

Google recently announced Android XR as a new operating system designed for extended reality (XR) devices

Here are 5 things you need to know about Google's new Android XR operating system

It is expected to arrive with upcoming mixed-reality headsets as well as smart glasses

The new Android XR operating system will allow users to access Google's Gemini AI assistant

Google's in-house apps like YouTube and Google Photos will be redesigned to work on a virtual display

Google has also announced that the first device that will run on Android XR is codenamed Project Moohan

It will start real-world testing for prototype glasses running the new OS soon

