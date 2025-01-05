 5 Signs to identify real customer care executives

5 Signs to identify real customer care executives

Cybercriminals are now impersonating customer care executives to defraud their victims

Here are 5 signs that will help you identify real customer care executives

Real customer care executives never ask for OTP or any other sensitive information

They never send APK files to users' smartphones

Real executives will never pressurize users for payment

Real customer care executives will never ask users about their bank account details

They will never ask users to install remote access software on their devices

Real customer care executives will always use secure and reliable channels for communication

They will always use companies' authorised channels for communication

This is how you can identify real customer care executives to keep yourself and your family safe

