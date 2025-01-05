5 Signs to identify real customer care executives

Cybercriminals are now impersonating customer care executives to defraud their victims
Here are 5 signs that will help you identify real customer care executives
Real customer care executives never ask for OTP or any other sensitive information
They never send APK files to users' smartphones
Real executives will never pressurize users for payment
Real customer care executives will never ask users about their bank account details
They will never ask users to install remote access software on their devices
Real customer care executives will always use secure and reliable channels for communication
They will always use companies' authorised channels for communication
This is how you can identify real customer care executives to keep yourself and your family safe
