Its wide user base also makes it prime target for cybercriminals
Here are 5 signs that tell if your WhatsApp account has been hacked
Unknown Chats from your WhatsApp account indicate that your account has been hacked
If you notice Unknown Replies in your WhatsApp account, it indicates that your account has been hacked
If you face Login Issue this means account has been compromised
If you find your WhatsApp account linked to unknown device that also means it has been hacked
If you receive multiple login verification codes that also indicate your account has been hacked
Next : 5 Top features of newly launched Redmi Buds 6
Click to read more..