5 Most expensive domain names ever sold in history

Reliance recently acquired JioHotstar domain which was originally purchased by a Delhi-based app developer

He wanted Reliance to fund his higher education in exchange for the domain

Here are top 5 most expensive domain names ever sold in history

MicroStrategy sold 'Voice.com' for USD 30,000,000 (approx. 254 crore) to Block.one

Dharmesh Shah sold 'chat.com' for USD 15,500,000 (approx. 131 crore) to OpenAI

Whois privacy sold 'nfts.com' for USD 15,000,000 (approx. 127 crore) to unknown buyer

L3Harris sold 'rocket.com' for USD 14,000,000 (approx. 118 crore) to Rocket companies

Escom LLC sold 'sex.com' for USD 13,000,000 (approx. 110 crore) to Clover Holdings Ltd

