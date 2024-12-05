Reliance recently acquired JioHotstar domain which was originally purchased by a Delhi-based app developer
He wanted Reliance to fund his higher education in exchange for the domain
Here are top 5 most expensive domain names ever sold in history
MicroStrategy sold 'Voice.com' for USD 30,000,000 (approx. 254 crore) to Block.one
Dharmesh Shah sold 'chat.com' for USD 15,500,000 (approx. 131 crore) to OpenAI
Whois privacy sold 'nfts.com' for USD 15,000,000 (approx. 127 crore) to unknown buyer
L3Harris sold 'rocket.com' for USD 14,000,000 (approx. 118 crore) to Rocket companies
Escom LLC sold 'sex.com' for USD 13,000,000 (approx. 110 crore) to Clover Holdings Ltd
