5 BSNL affordable recharge plan available under Rs 100

There are many recharge plans in BSNL's portfolio
Here are 5 affordable plans which are available under Rs 100
BSNL Rs 58 plan offers 7 days validity with 2GB high-speed data daily and no calling benefits
BSNL Rs 87 plan offers 14 days validity with 1GB daily data and unlimited free calling
BSNL Rs 94 plan offers 30 days validity with 90GB total data (3GB daily) and 200 minutes for calling
BSNL Rs 97 plan offers 15 days validity with 2GB data daily and unlimited free voice calling
BSNL Rs 98 plan offers 18 days validity with 36GB total data (2GB daily)
Next : Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12GB|256GB) variant gets Rs 7,000 discount: Find out where to buy
Click to read more..