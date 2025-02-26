4 Airtel affordable recharge plans under Rs 300 to stay connected

For budget-conscious users seeking temporary connectivity, Airtel provides four prepaid recharge options under Rs 300
Airtel offers a selection of prepaid plans, all priced below Rs 300, that include defined service period
These low-cost options provide the benefit of unlimited voice calls
Specifically, Airtel's four plans in this price range are available at Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249, and Rs 299
Customers can choose from these four plans to obtain short-term service from Airtel
The Airtel Rs 199 plan includes 2GB of data, unlimited calls, and 100 daily SMS messages for a 28-day duration
Airtel's Rs 219 prepaid plan provides 3GB of data, along with unlimited voice calls and a total of 300 SMS messages, valid for 30 days
The Rs 249 Airtel prepaid plan offers a 24-day validity, featuring 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day
Airtel's Rs 299 plan delivers 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 daily SMS messages, with a 28-day validity period
