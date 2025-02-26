 4 Airtel affordable recharge plans under Rs 300 to stay connected

4 Airtel affordable recharge plans under Rs 300 to stay connected

Image Source : File

For budget-conscious users seeking temporary connectivity, Airtel provides four prepaid recharge options under Rs 300

Image Source : File

Airtel offers a selection of prepaid plans, all priced below Rs 300, that include defined service period

Image Source : File

These low-cost options provide the benefit of unlimited voice calls

Image Source : File

Specifically, Airtel's four plans in this price range are available at Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249, and Rs 299

Image Source : File

Customers can choose from these four plans to obtain short-term service from Airtel

Image Source : File

The Airtel Rs 199 plan includes 2GB of data, unlimited calls, and 100 daily SMS messages for a 28-day duration

Image Source : File

Airtel's Rs 219 prepaid plan provides 3GB of data, along with unlimited voice calls and a total of 300 SMS messages, valid for 30 days

Image Source : File

The Rs 249 Airtel prepaid plan offers a 24-day validity, featuring 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day

Image Source : File

Airtel's Rs 299 plan delivers 1GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 daily SMS messages, with a 28-day validity period

Image Source : File

Next : Cost of running an AC for a whole day: A quick guide

Click to read more..