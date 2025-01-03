20 Passwords never to be used on your smartphone or laptop| List

Using a password on your smartphone, laptop or tablet is a good decision. But choosing some of the common passwords could be dangerous and must be changed immediately
Here is a list of the 20 most common and easy-to-hack passwords which are being used by people all around the world.
1-123456; 2-password; 3-lemonfish; 4-111111; 5-12345;
6-12345678;
7-123456789;
8-admin;
9-abcd1234;
10-1qaz@WSX;
11-qwerty;
12-admin123;
13-Admin@123;
14-1234567;
15. 123123;
16-welcome;
17-abc123;
18-1234567890;
19-india123;
20-Password;
Once again, "123456" tops the list as the weakest and most commonly used password
We suggest you take a step ahead and choose a less predictable password, that has special characters. This will make your device tough to hack.
