 20 Passwords never to be used on your smartphone or laptop| List

Using a password on your smartphone, laptop or tablet is a good decision. But choosing some of the common passwords could be dangerous and must be changed immediately

Here is a list of the 20 most common and easy-to-hack passwords which are being used by people all around the world.

1-123456; 2-password; 3-lemonfish; 4-111111; 5-12345;

6-12345678; 7-123456789; 8-admin; 9-abcd1234; 10-1qaz@WSX;

11-qwerty; 12-admin123; 13-Admin@123; 14-1234567; 15. 123123;

16-welcome; 17-abc123; 18-1234567890; 19-india123; 20-Password;

Once again, "123456" tops the list as the weakest and most commonly used password

We suggest you take a step ahead and choose a less predictable password, that has special characters. This will make your device tough to hack.

