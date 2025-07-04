 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Virender Sehwag - stats comparison after 38 Test innings

After playing 39 Test innings, Virender Sehwag had amassed 1990 runs to his name in the longest format.

Similarly, after 39 Test innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal has amassed 1990 runs to his name.

Virender Sehwag maintained an average of 51.02 runs after 39 Test innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has maintained an average of 53.78 runs after playing 39 Test innings.

Virender Sehwag's highest score after 39 Test innings was 309 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's highest score after 39 Test innings is 214* runs.

Virender Sehwag had hit six centuries after playing 39 Test innings for India.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit five centuries after 39 Test innings for India.

Virender Sehwag had hit 292 fours and 26 sixes after playing 39 Test innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit 237 fours and 40 sixes after 39 Test innings.

