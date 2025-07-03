Players to score a double century in both ODIs and Tests, Shubman Gill joins a rare club

Shubman Gill recorded the highest score by an Indian captain in international cricket as he surpassed Virat Kohli's score of 254 while breaking several others as he put his side in the driver's seat in the Edgbaston Test against England
Gill became only the fifth batter in cricket history to score a double century in both Tests and ODIs. Gill's previous highest score in Tests was 147 in the previous game against England. Gill had become the fifth Indian player in 2023 to score an ODI double hundred against New Zealand
Sachin Tendulkar had become the "first batsman on the planet" as Ravi Shastri said in his booming voice on commentary, to smash a double ton in the ODIs in 2010 against South Africa in Gwalior, going with his six double Test hundreds
In the very next year, Virender Sehwag became the second batsman in ODI history to smash a double century against the West Indies in Indore. Sehwag still owns the highest individual score by an Indian batter in Tests - 319
Rohit Sharma may just have one Test double hundred to his name, but he has the smashed the world record of the highest individual score in List-A cricket - 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014, including a couple of more 200-plus score in ODIs
Chris Gayle is the final name on the elite list to have scored an ODI double century against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ODI World Cup match in Canberra, going with his three 200-plus innings, including the highest of 333
Sachin Tendulkar (6), Virender Sehwag (6) and Chris Gayle (3) have multiple 200-plus scores to their name, with the last two even notching up the 300-run mark. Rohit and now Gill have one double century each to their name.
