 Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Virender Sehwag - Stats comparison after 17 Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 1600 runs in his first 17 Test matches

In his first 17 Tests, Virender Sehwag had scored 1094 runs

Yashasvi Jaiswal has a batting average of 53.33 and a strike rate of 68.05 in Test cricket

Virender Sehwag had a Test batting average of 40.51 and a strike rate of 69.15 in his first 17 matches

Yashasvi Jaiswal has registered 4 hundreds and 8 fifties in Tests so far

Virender Sehwag had registered 4 centuries and 4 fifties in his first 17 Test games

Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit 183 fours and 38 sixes in Test cricket so far

In his first 17 Tests, Virender Sehwag hit 169 fours and 13 sixes

