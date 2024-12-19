Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Virender Sehwag - Stats comparison after 17 Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 1600 runs in his first 17 Test matches
In his first 17 Tests, Virender Sehwag had scored 1094 runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal has a batting average of 53.33 and a strike rate of 68.05 in Test cricket
Virender Sehwag had a Test batting average of 40.51 and a strike rate of 69.15 in his first 17 matches
Yashasvi Jaiswal has registered 4 hundreds and 8 fifties in Tests so far
Virender Sehwag had registered 4 centuries and 4 fifties in his first 17 Test games
Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit 183 fours and 38 sixes in Test cricket so far
In his first 17 Tests, Virender Sehwag hit 169 fours and 13 sixes
