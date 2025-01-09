 Jasprit Bumrah vs Ajit Agarkar - Stats comparison after 89 ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah vs Ajit Agarkar - Stats comparison after 89 ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 149 wickets in his 8 ODI games so far

Image Source : Getty

Ajit Agarkar took 136 wickets in his first 89 ODI matches

Image Source : Getty

Jasprit Bumrah has a bowling average of 23.55 and an economy rate of 4.59 in ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Ajit Agarkar had a bowling average of 29.63 and an economy rate of 5.17 in his first 89 ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 2 five-wicket hauls in ODIs so far

Image Source : Getty

Ajit Agarkar took 0 five-wicket hauls in his first 89 ODI matches

Image Source : Getty

Jasprit Bumrah's best bowling figures of 6 for 19 came against England in 2022

Image Source : Getty

In his first 89 ODI games, Ajit Agarkar's best bowling figures of 4 for 25 came against Zimbabwe in 2000

Image Source : Getty

Next : List of cricket teams with most sixes in ODIs as India surpass historic mark

Click to read more..