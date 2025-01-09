Jasprit Bumrah vs Ajit Agarkar - Stats comparison after 89 ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 149 wickets in his 8 ODI games so far
Ajit Agarkar took 136 wickets in his first 89 ODI matches
Jasprit Bumrah has a bowling average of 23.55 and an economy rate of 4.59 in ODIs
Ajit Agarkar had a bowling average of 29.63 and an economy rate of 5.17 in his first 89 ODIs
Jasprit Bumrah has taken 2 five-wicket hauls in ODIs so far
Ajit Agarkar took 0 five-wicket hauls in his first 89 ODI matches
Jasprit Bumrah's best bowling figures of 6 for 19 came against England in 2022
In his first 89 ODI games, Ajit Agarkar's best bowling figures of 4 for 25 came against Zimbabwe in 2000
