Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Harry Brook - Stats comparison after 15 Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 1568 runs in his first 15 Test matches
Harry Brook had scored 1378 runs in his first 15 Test matches
Yashasvi Jaiswal has a batting average of 58.07 after his first 15 Test matches
Harry Brook had a batting average of 59.91 after his first 15 Test matches
Yashasvi Jaiswal has registered 4 centuries and 8 fifties in his first 15 Test matches
Harry Brook had registered 5 centuries and 8 fifties in his first 15 Test matches
Yashasvi Jaiswal has hit 178 fours and 38 sixes in his first 15 Test matches
Harry Brook had smashed 164 fours and 25 sixes in his first 15 Test matches
