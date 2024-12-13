WTC 2025 scenario: How can India qualify for final with 3 Tests remaining?

India made things a little bit tough for themselves as far as the World Test Championship final qualification is concerned after the loss in the second game in Adelaide against Australia. However, with three matches remaining, destiny is still in their own hands-
Australia riding on Travis Head's scintillating 140 and captain Pat Cummins' fifer in the second innings bowled out India twice for 180 and 175 and thereby winning the game by 10 wickets and furthering their chance of making it to the final
India slipped to third place on the WTC points table after the Adelaide result as their PCT dropped to 57.29. Australia stayed in second place as South Africa with their 2-0 win over Sri Lanka attained the top spot
For India to qualify, nothing better than three wins in as many matches. 3 wins will take their PCT to 64.03. If they win two and lose one, their PCT will be 58.77 and two wins and one draw will tip their PCT just over 60, which would be the ideal scenario. Hence, for India to qualify - two wins and a draw or three wins
Australia, on the other hand, are in a much more comfortable position as they require three wins in the remaining five matches to make it to the WTC final
Three wins and two losses will take their PCT to 60.52. A fourth win will confirm a spot for Australia in the final
Who would have known a couple of months ago that South Africa will be in this comfortable position to make it to the WTC final. Having won five matches in a row, South Africa just need to win one out of their two remaining Tests against Pakistan and the Proteas will be through...
