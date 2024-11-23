1 World Cup winning captain in IPL 2025 mega auction

The IPL 2025 mega auction is set to unfold on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Jos Buttler is the only World Cup-winning captain who is up for grabs at the IPL 2025 mega auction
Jos Buttler was the captain of the England team that won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
Buttler also led England into the semifinal of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Jos Buttler played IPL 2024 for Rajasthan Royals
Buttler was Rajasthan's opener during IPL 2024
Rajasthan Royals decided not to retain Jos Buttler
