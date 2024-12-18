With Gabba Test drawn against Australia, how can India qualify for WTC Final?

India managed to salvage a draw at the Gabba in the third Test against Australia with some help from rain. After being down and out following the second day, India fought back nicely in the last two days
KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah led India's fightback with the bat. The last with the ball too as Australia declared on 89/7 in the third innings to try and see if they could have gotten a positive result in the Test but it wasn't to be
The draw meant that the PCT for both India and Australia took a dip. Let's talk about India first. India's PCT stood at 55.88 after the draw and the two-time finalists stayed in No 3 position
To reach the WTC final, India now have to win the remaining two matches to get their PCT to 60.52. Even one loss will increase Australia's chances even further and India are in a must-win situation now before the MCG and SCG Tests
Australia, on the other hand, will be worried about what happened in the last two days of the Gabba Test. They lost their key pacer in Josh Hazlewood and looked flat with both bat and ball. Australia, however, still are in a better position to make it through than India
Australia, if they win three out of their remaining four matches, should be through to the final with a PCT of 62.28. However, if Australia lose two matches, the PCT might reduce to 57, which might put their place in a fix. Hence, Australia would want to go to Sri Lanka after winning at both MCG and SCG
Who would have thought a couple of months ago that South Africa would be in this comfortable position to make it to the WTC final? Having won five matches in a row, South Africa just need to win one out of their two remaining Tests against Pakistan and the Proteas will be through...
