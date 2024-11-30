Who is Pakistan's emerging star, Shahzaib Khan?

Shahzaib Khan stunned the cricketing world on November 30 when he played a 159-run knock against India in the U19 Men's Asia Cup
Shahzaib Khan was the leading run-getter for Pakistan at the ICC U19 Men's World Cup
Shahzaib Khan scored 264 runs at the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024
He averaged 52.80 during the U19 World Cup and also scored a century and a fifty
Shahzaib Khan is 19 years and 56 days old
Shahzaib Khan is also a useful left-arm orthodox bowler
Shahzaib Khan belongs to Mansehra in Pakistan
