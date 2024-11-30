 Who is Pakistan's emerging star, Shahzaib Khan?

Shahzaib Khan stunned the cricketing world on November 30 when he played a 159-run knock against India in the U19 Men's Asia Cup

Shahzaib Khan was the leading run-getter for Pakistan at the ICC U19 Men's World Cup

Shahzaib Khan scored 264 runs at the ICC U19 Men's World Cup 2024

He averaged 52.80 during the U19 World Cup and also scored a century and a fifty

Shahzaib Khan is 19 years and 56 days old

Shahzaib Khan is also a useful left-arm orthodox bowler

Shahzaib Khan belongs to Mansehra in Pakistan

