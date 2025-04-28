What is the full form of LBW?

The LBW is a mode of dismissal in cricket across formats
The LBW is a dismissal in which the batter is adjudged out through obstructing the ball with the leg (or other part of the body) rather than the bat, when the ball would have hit the wickets.
It is worth noting that the teams have an option to review the decision of the umpire whenever a batter is given out or not out.
The LBW stands for 'Leg Before Wicket'
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the batter who has been dismissed through LBW the most in Test cricket: 63 times
On the other hand, former India cricketer Anil Kumble is the bowler to have dismissed batters through LBW the most: 156 times
