 Most runs in T20 cricket for a single team, Rohit Sharma scripts history for MI

Most runs in T20 cricket for a single team, Rohit Sharma scripts history for MI

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Rohit Sharma became only the second batter in T20 cricket history to notch up the milestone of 6,000 runs in the format for just one team (Mumbai Indians) as he got past the historic milestone on Thursday against the Rajasthan Royals with a 53-run knock. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

8871 - Virat Kohli (RCB), in 268 innings (2008-2025)

Image Source : Getty

5934 - James Vince (Hampshire), in 194 innings (2010-2024)

Image Source : Getty

5529 - Suresh Raina (CSK), in 195 innings (2008-2021)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

5269 - MS Dhoni (CSK), in 235 innings (2008-2025)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

5045 - Luke Wright (Sussex), in 167 innings (2004-2022)

Image Source : Getty

5018 - Steven Croft (Lancashire), in 213 innings (2006-2024)

Image Source : Getty

4825 - Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), in 177 innings (2009-2024)

Image Source : Getty

4673 - Joe Denly (Kent), in 168 innings (2004-2024)

Image Source : Getty

4522 - AB de Villiers (RCB), in 145 innings (2011-2021)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : Players to play for both DC and KKR in IPL

Click to read more..