Most runs in T20 cricket for a single team, Rohit Sharma scripts history for MI

Rohit Sharma became only the second batter in T20 cricket history to notch up the milestone of 6,000 runs in the format for just one team (Mumbai Indians) as he got past the historic milestone on Thursday against the Rajasthan Royals with a 53-run knock. Take a look at the full list-
8871 - Virat Kohli (RCB), in 268 innings (2008-2025)
5934 - James Vince (Hampshire), in 194 innings (2010-2024)
5529 - Suresh Raina (CSK), in 195 innings (2008-2021)
5269 - MS Dhoni (CSK), in 235 innings (2008-2025)
5045 - Luke Wright (Sussex), in 167 innings (2004-2022)
5018 - Steven Croft (Lancashire), in 213 innings (2006-2024)
4825 - Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), in 177 innings (2009-2024)
4673 - Joe Denly (Kent), in 168 innings (2004-2024)
4522 - AB de Villiers (RCB), in 145 innings (2011-2021)
