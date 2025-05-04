What is Riyan Parag's IPL 2025 salary?

Riyan Parag has been a crucial player for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The all-rounder has led Royals for several games in the IPL 2025 so far.
Riyan Parag was absolutely exceptional for Rajasthan Royals in game 53 of the IPL 2025 when the side took on Kolkata Knight Riders. Attempting to chase down a target of 207 runs, Parag scored 95 runs to his name, keeping the hopes alive for RR.
In the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, Parag hit five consecutive sixes against Moeen Ali and turned the game on its head.
Riyan Parag was retained by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. The star all-rounder was retained for Rs. 14 crore, and he has been putting in his best effort to repay the faith put in him.
In the 12 matches that Parag has played in the season so far, He has amassed 377 runs to his name and maintains an average of 37.7 runs.
He will be one of the frontmen for Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL. It would be interesting to see if he would bat up the order for the side or maintain his spot in the middle order.
