Riyan Parag's all six wickets in his IPL career

Riyan Parag has bowled in only 28 innings in his IPL career and has picked six wickets. Here are the batters he dismissed:
Parag's first IPL wicket was Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals) in IPL 2019
In IPL 2019 again, he dismissed Gurkeerat Singh Mann (RCB).
Parag's third IPL wicket was none other than Universe Boss Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings).
Riyan Parag got the better of Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) as his fourth wicket in IPL 2022
After a gap of three years in IPL 2025, Parag is back to picking big wickets as he dismissed Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians).
Parag dismissed Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) as his second wicket of IPL 2025 season.
