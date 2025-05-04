Riyan Parag's all six wickets in his IPL career

 Riyan Parag&#039;s all six wickets in his IPL career

Image Source : AP

Riyan Parag has bowled in only 28 innings in his IPL career and has picked six wickets. Here are the batters he dismissed:

Image Source : AP

Parag's first IPL wicket was Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals) in IPL 2019

Image Source : X

In IPL 2019 again, he dismissed Gurkeerat Singh Mann (RCB).

Image Source : X

Parag's third IPL wicket was none other than Universe Boss Chris Gayle (Punjab Kings).

Image Source : PTI

Riyan Parag got the better of Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) as his fourth wicket in IPL 2022

Image Source : PTI

After a gap of three years in IPL 2025, Parag is back to picking big wickets as he dismissed Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians).

Image Source : PTI

Parag dismissed Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) as his second wicket of IPL 2025 season.

Image Source : PTI

