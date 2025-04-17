What is Mitchell Starc's IPL 2025 salary?

Mitchell Starc played a crucial role in Delhi Capitals' win over Rajasthan Royals in super over at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
The left-arm fast bowler has been in terrific form with the ball this season accounting for 10 wickets in six matches including a five-wicket haul.
As far as his IPL 2025 salary is concerned, Starc's services were secured by Delhi Capitals for a whopping amount of Rs 11.75 crore.
Interestingly, Starc was the most expensive player in IPL 2024 auction. Kolkata Knight Riders had splurged Rs 24.75 crore for him.
Though Starc didn't enjoy a great season, he ended up winning POTM awards in Qualifier 1 and Final to lead KKR to their third IPL title.
Despite suffering more than 50% dip in his salary, Starc is performing to his potential for Delhi Capitals and will be keen on continuing in the same vein.
Next : Teams to win most super overs in IPL, Delhi Capitals move to the top of the list
Click to read more..