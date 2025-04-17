Delhi Capitals pulled one out of the hat against the Rajasthan Royals, winning the one-over eliminator in the national capital on Wednesday night. Mitchell Starc had 9 runs to defend in the last over in the game proper and took the game to the Super Over while conceding just 11 runs before Tristan Stubbs and KL Rahul finished it off
This was the fourth win for the Delhi Capitals in a Super Over (2019 vs KKR, 2020 vs KXIP, 2021 vs SRH, 2025 vs RR) in the IPL, which is the most by a team, as the 2020 finalists surpassed the Kings XI Punjab, who have won thrice. Take a look at the full list-
3 - Punjab Kings (2010 vs CSK, 2015 vs RR, 2020 vs MI)
2 - Rajasthan Royals (2009 vs KKR, 2014 vs KKR)
2 - Mumbai Indians (2017 vs GL, 2019 vs SRH)
2 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (2013 vs DD, 2020 vs MI)
1 - Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013 vs RCB)
1 - Kolkata Knight Riders (2020 vs SRH)
