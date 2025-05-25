What is Dewald Brevis' IPL 2025 salary?

22-year-old Dewald Brevis was brought in by Chennai Super Kings as a replacement player in the place of for injured pacer Gurjapneet Singh.
The star batter put in an exceptional performance when Chennai Super Kings took on Gujarat Titans in the latter stages of the IPL 2025. He amassed 57 runs in 23 deliveries, helping Chennai post a mammoth total on the board.
Coming in as a replacement, Brevis played six games for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025, where he managed to amass 225 runs to his name.
In his six games, Brevis maintained an average of 37.5 runs as well. Hitting two half centuries and 17 sixes throughout the season.
As for his IPL 2025 salary, Brevis initially went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction, but was roped in for Rs. 2.2 crore by the five-time champions midway through the tournament.
With Chennai Super Kings' campaign coming to an end, it is expected that the side will be retaining Brevis' services for the upcoming IPL 2026 as well.
