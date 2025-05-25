Most players from each IPL team in India's Test squad for England tour; GT takes the top spot, none from RCB

 Most players from each IPL team in India&#039;s Test squad for England tour; GT takes the top spot, none from RCB

The BCCI announced India's 18-member Test squad for the England series with Shubman Gill as the new red-ball captain and Rishabh Pant being his deputy. With the IPL going on, here's a look at which team has the most players in the Test side-

Gujarat Titans - 5 (Shubman Gill {c}, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna)

Delhi Capitals - 3 (KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Kuldeep Yadav)

Lucknow Super Giants - 3 (Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep, Shardul Thakur)

Rajasthan Royals - 2 (Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel)

Mumbai Indians - 1 (Jasprit Bumrah)

Punjab Kings - 1 (Arshdeep Singh)

Chennai Super Kings - 1 (Ravindra Jadeja)

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1 (Nitish Kumar Reddy)

With Virat Kohli retiring and Arshdeep Singh coming in, Harshit Rana didn't find a place and hence, there were no players from RCB or KKR from the IPL 2025 squads in the Indian Test team

Abhimanyu Easwaran was the only Test squad member, who isn't part of the IPL. A consistent run in Ranji Trophy and other red-ball matches helped Easwaran get selected in the Test side again...

