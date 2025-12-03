What happened in the only ODI played in Raipur in 2023?

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the second ODI between India and South Africa on December 3.
The venue has hosted only one ODI before, back in January 2023 between India and New Zealand.
India won the toss and opted to bowl first, only to reduce New Zealand to 15/5 in less than 10 overs. New Zealand could never recover from these blows as they were skittled to just 108 runs.
Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for India, picking up three wickets while Hardik and Sundar accounted for two wickets each.
In response, India chased down the target in just 20.1 overs with eight wickets in hand with Rohit Sharma scoring 51 runs.
Virat Kohli got out early in the run-chase scoring only 11 runs off 9 balls before getting out to Mitchell Santner.
