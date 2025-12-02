Virat Kohli has played 12 matches across two seasons in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
In these 12 matches, the 37-year-old has scored 763 runs.
Kohli averages 69.36 in the domestic 50-over competition.
The 37-year-old has smacked four centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
In the 2008-09 season, Kohli made 534 runs in seven matches, which helped the cricketer finish as the leading run-scorer of that tournament.
Kohli has played his last Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Services in 2010. In that match, the star batter scored 16 runs off eight balls, while batting at number five.
Kohli has now confirmed his participation for the 2025-26 edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
