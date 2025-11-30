7 Indian stars with worse average and strike rate than Faf du Plessis in IPL

Faf du Plessis has chosen not to put his name down for IPL 2026 auction, which suggests that he may have played his last in the tournament. Having represented Chennai Super Kings, RCB and Delhi Capitals across his 14-year IPL career, du Plessis has scored 4,773 in 147 IPL innings at an average of 35.09, while striking at 135.78. Take a look at Indian IPL stars, whose record is worse than du Plessis-
Rohit Sharma (MI/Deccan) - 7046 runs at 29.73 average, 132.09 strike rate
Ajinkya Rahane (KKR/CSK/RR/DC/MI/RPS) - 5032 runs at 30.49 average, 125.01 strike rate
Ambati Rayudu (CSK/MI) - 4348 runs at 28.23 average, 127.54 strike rate
Gautam Gambhir (DD/KKR) - 4217 runs at 31.00 average, 123.88 strike rate
Manish Pandey (LSG/SRH/MI/RCB/DC/KKR/PWI) - 3942 runs at 29.41 average, 121.51 strike rate
Shreyas Iyer (DC/KKR/PBKS) - 3731 runs at 34.22 average, 133.34 strike rate
Yuvraj Singh (DD/KXIP/MI/PWI/RCB/SRH) - 2750 runs at 24.77 average, 129.71 strike rate
Quinton de Kock is a high-profile overseas name on the list, having scored 3309 runs at 30.63 average, 134.02 strike rate
