Ravindra Jadeja 7/10, Sai Sudharsan 2/10: Report Card of Indian players after 2-0 Test series defeat to South Africa

Yashasvi Jaiswal 4/10 - Yashasvi Jaiswal was one of the only two Indian batters to score a half-century through the series but from the standards he has set, it was a disappointing series for the opener
Image Source : AP
KL Rahul - 3/10 - KL Rahul proved again why his average is in the middling 30s, as he failed to lead the Indian batting charge, returning with scores of 22, 6, 39 and 1
Image Source : AP
Sai Sudharsan - 2/10 - Sai Sudharsan had the opportunity to seal the No 3 spot in the South Africa series but the left-hander looked like a fish out of water against quality bowling
Image Source : AP
Rishabh Pant - 3/10 - Rishabh Pant was the captain for India through the two games after Shubman Gill suffered an injury on Day 2 of the first Test. Pant didn't inspire much confidence either with the bat or as captain through the series
Image Source : AP
Washington Sundar - 4.5/10 - Washington Sundar did well with the bat after being promoted to No 3 in Kolkata, but he was underused with the ball and just took one wicket with the ball
Image Source : AP
Ravindra Jadeja - 7/10 - Ravindra Jadeja, the veteran, is still doing his work sincerely and consistently. Jadeja was the only Indian bowler with wickets in double digits, while also scoring a fourth innings fifty in Guwahati
Image Source : AP
Nitish Kumar Reddy - 1/10
Image Source : PTI
Kuldeep Yadav - 6/10 - Kuldeep Yadav single-handedly brought India back into the game on Day 1 of the Guwahati Test and also showed resistance with the bat across the two matches
Image Source : AP
